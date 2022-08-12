While the Tri-state Independent Blind Society’s name might be synonymous with bingo, to those who are visually impaired, it means so much more than that.
The nonprofit organization funds itself by hosting bingo games and selling used books. The proceeds have built a community institution that provides a low-vision center offering assessments and classes for visually impaired people.
As the agency marks 50 years in Dubuque, there’s no doubt Don Gagne would be so proud.
It was Gagne who founded the Tri-State Independent Blind Society, turning his own disability into a passion to assist others. The longtime director of the blind society died in 2020 at the age of 90. His passion and dedication left a legacy institution that continues to serve the visually impaired community of the tri-states and beyond.
Gagne had retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disorder that causes a loss of cells in the retina and can lead to blindness. He rapidly began losing his sight in his 40s, when he worked at the Dubuque Packing Co.
Realizing that sight-impaired residents lacked assistance, he first founded the Dubuque Association of the Blind. Money that organization raised went to a national organization, so Gagne spearheaded the creation of the local independent blind society in 1972.
Five decades, multiple locations and countless bingo cards later, the Dubuque organization celebrates this anniversary as it continues to offer a variety of services at its facility at 1068 Cedar Cross Road. To the many long-serving supporters, volunteers and board members of the Tri-State Independent Blind Society, a salute on your half-century of service.
The positive impact that National Night Out events have on police-community relationships was on full display on a recent summer evening in Dubuque’s Comiskey Park.
Dubuque police, fire and emergency services personnel turned out in force to interact with neighborhood families. Where sometimes seeds of fear and anger are sown, here real connections are being made.
It works both ways. Law enforcement officials said connecting with members of the community can help open lines of communication that can be vital when investigating incidents in the city. After the last few years of tension and unrest between police and communities across the country, it’s great to see a bridge-building event like this taking place in downtown Dubuque.
After 175 years, the Sinsinawa Dominicans are known as preachers and teachers of the Christian faith — who also happen to make amazing cinnamon bread.
Known throughout the area for its beautiful Sinsinawa Mound campus, the sisters who have lived there over the years have brought lessons of faith through art, music, environmental stewardship and even food.
Founded in 1847 by Dominican Friar Samuel Mazzuchelli, the Sinsinawa branch of the Dominican sisters began with four women and a mission of preaching and teaching the Christian Gospel.
In 1966, membership of the Sinsinawa Dominicans peaked, with 1,983 sisters actively serving in the congregation. Today, a little fewer than 300 Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa remain, and the congregation now is looking to sell about 425,000 square feet of building space, including the Rotunda Building, St. Clara Convent and Siena Complex, to ensure the future of the congregation.
But the mission of the Sinsinawa Dominican sisters remains strong. Sinsinawa Mound still hosts a number of local arts and cultural events, runs a collaborative farming program, sells baked goods and continues to preach the Gospel. Sisters also continue to serve in 15 states and in Bolivia and Trinidad and Tobago.
For 175 years, the Sinsinawa Dominicans have taken care of the land and the people in their communities. Blessings to these women as they celebrate this milestone.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
