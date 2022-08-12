While the Tri-state Independent Blind Society’s name might be synonymous with bingo, to those who are visually impaired, it means so much more than that.

The nonprofit organization funds itself by hosting bingo games and selling used books. The proceeds have built a community institution that provides a low-vision center offering assessments and classes for visually impaired people.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

