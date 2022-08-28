This summer, children in Sue Flogel’s musical theater class did more than just sing and act.
They also built their literacy skills.
Many of the children might not have even realized they were getting reading lessons while pretending to be “SpongeBob SquarePants” characters. That’s because Flogel, a former public school music teacher who is now artistic associate at Bell Tower Theater, has worked throughout her career to infuse her creative curricula with core academic skills, especially reading.
Flogel’s approach illustrates an important point: Helping Dubuque’s children succeed in school takes everyone. With Dubuque schools kicking off the new academic year just days ago, now is the time to think about the ways each community member can play a role in supporting our youth.
Our children are facing a crisis. During the past two years, their worlds have been upended, and their academic skills have suffered. Only about half of third-graders in the Dubuque public schools read at grade level — a statistic that holds true across the country. This is significant, because third grade is the point where children shift from learning to read, to reading to learn. According to the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, almost three-quarters of students nationally who don’t read proficiently by the end of third grade struggle later in school. Many also fail to earn a high school diploma.
We at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque urge the community to rally around efforts to dramatically increase the percentage of children reading proficiently by the end of third grade. Particular attention must be paid to the reading achievement gap between children from low-income families and their more-affluent peers, as well as the needs of children from immigrant families and children with dyslexia and learning disabilities.
Through the Foundation’s Every Child Reads initiative, we have laid the groundwork to address this crisis. This summer, for example, we launched a project focused on creating more Sue Flogels — summer program leaders who can infuse literacy into activities that don’t have an academic focus. Summer is traditionally a time when students lose skills they built during the previous nine months. A key way to overcoming this “summer slide” is to provide enriching experiences that help them maintain those skills.
In addition to addressing summer learning, Every Child Reads has been a catalyst for systemic solutions to the issues of school readiness and attendance. We bring together education and nonprofit partners to chart paths toward sustainable change, and standing at the starting line of a new school year, we can see the challenging course ahead.
- Our current teachers and teachers-to-be need supports, including research-based training in reading instruction.
- Families need a robust system of engagement composed of educators and direct care professionals that equips them to understand and support social-emotional development, early literacy and school attendance.
- An extensive network of mentors, tutors and readers is necessary to support academic growth outside of school.
- High-quality summer enrichment programs must be accessible to all children.
- Data on children’s needs and approaches to education must be collected and shared with leaders who can influence and implement policies that transform the systems serving children and families.
We at the Community Foundation believe our role of convening leaders, researching issues and mobilizing funding is critical to creating a coordinated, comprehensive plan for the community to address these urgent challenges. At the same time, the commitment and partnership of others is imperative. Dubuque needs leaders to drive policy and do the boots-on-the-ground work of delivering services that give children a better chance at success.
Fostering a culture of literacy requires each person to ask themselves, “What role can I play?”
The consequences of inaction are too great. Our children’s future is at stake, which also means our community’s future is at stake. Together, we can ensure the next generation is equipped to rise to tomorrow’s challenges.
