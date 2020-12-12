What the heck is wrong with our government? They not only can’t help with the current pandemic, they can’t even get rid of robocalls and scams.
In the past four days I have received:
• Seven calls offering me 0% on my Visa Card which has a zero balance.
• Six calls from Amazon claiming someone has falsely charged items to my account even though I don’t have an Amazon account.
• Four calls regarding the warranty on my car has expired, which it has not.
• I even received a call from someone claiming to be one of my grandkids who needed cash to get out of trouble.
Can’t anyone in Washington solve this problem?