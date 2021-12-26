Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — and a little common sense:
Just a few thoughts about the current pandemic as the year 2021 comes to an end from a former U.S. Army nurse:
1. If we believe the U.S. Declaration of Independence that we are endowed by our “Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” I wonder how much liberty and pursuit of happiness one (or one’s family) enjoys in this world if one is dead? I think the founders of our country put “life” first for a reason.
2. Know your enemy: Military history buffs know Sun Tzu. “Know your enemy” is a saying from Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War.” The enemy in this pandemic is the virus. It is not other Americans or other countries.
3. The enemy of my enemy is my friend: If the virus is the enemy, then the enemies of the virus (doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists) and anyone who is trying to protect us against the virus is our friend. Treat those protecting us against the virus with the respect and kindness they deserve.
4. Common sense is not very common: Mark Twain is attributed as saying “I’ve found that common sense ain’t so common.” I think we all should start cultivating a little more common sense.