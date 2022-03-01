The Associated Press usually draws attention to its AP Stylebook each year when its newest edition is unveiled. It’s always interesting to see what’s new and what’s changed in this bible of newspaper word usage. It also signals cultural trends when certain subjects are mentioned so often we have to establish continuity of style.
Those kinds of changes happen all through the year, though, not just when the new edition comes out, and some recent updates kind of had me slapping my forehead.
Here are three entries updated since the start of 2022:
1.) Electric vehicles — Describes vehicles that are powered at least partially by a battery linked to an electric motor. EV is acceptable on second reference when referring to vehicles that run only on electricity and have no internal combustion engine.
Really? Are we all going to start calling them EVs? Hmm. I suppose we are.
I remember thinking we wouldn’t really start calling sport utility vehicles SUVs, but we sure did. At first, I kept calling them SVUs because I spent far too much time watching “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”
I’m still adjusting to the realization that the future is now if we actually drive around electric cars. (Also, does anyone else think there might be more public Tesla charging stations in Dubuque than there are Teslas?)
2.) Web3 — A catchall term for the prospect of a new stage of the internet driven by the cryptocurrency-related technology blockchain.
Umm, sure. Speaking of things that make me feel old.
I was really hoping I would be able to slip off into retirement before I had to understand blockchain and bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. But apparently, I will be forced to wrap my head around this concept.
Here is part of the AP entry: “As of early 2022, Web3 remained a distant vision. Critics argue that it has yet to generate any widely useful applications and decry the fact that any systems built on blockchain will be ‘financialized’ and thus likely to be warped by speculators trading the cryptocurrency tokens associated with the blockchain.”
Crystal clear, right? I am anxiously anticipating the financialization of blockchain.
3.) Metaverse — A proposed immersive, all-encompassing online world where people can gather virtually for a range of activities. The metaverse incorporates virtual reality, augmented reality and other technologies. It is envisioned as a next iteration of the internet where people or their online avatars can travel to virtual settings to play, work, socialize and shop.
That sounds horrendous. Why would I virtually work in my free time from actual work?
It’s good to know that AP is tracking these things, and reminding me that I need to keep up.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I think I’ll use cryptocurrency to buy a virtual EV in the metaverse. See you there.