It is shocking, unethical, immoral and totally disgusting and certainly immensely costly but it happens far too often: To attain the top political governmental position, a major criminal background and a resume loaded with lots of shady stuff is necessary. It qualifies one for top political position and to manage major political bureaucracies. Far too many countries exemplify this and are governed in this way.

It is among the greatest ironies one could imagine and it appears to hold true even of so-called advanced countries, certainly the largest ones. Though it has been going on seemingly forever, no one, no political lobby, no reform or revolution has changed this repulsive pattern and put an end to it. Nor is it even given sufficient attention by scholars, the media, religious institutions, the Department of Justice, etc.

Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.