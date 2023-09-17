It is shocking, unethical, immoral and totally disgusting and certainly immensely costly but it happens far too often: To attain the top political governmental position, a major criminal background and a resume loaded with lots of shady stuff is necessary. It qualifies one for top political position and to manage major political bureaucracies. Far too many countries exemplify this and are governed in this way.
It is among the greatest ironies one could imagine and it appears to hold true even of so-called advanced countries, certainly the largest ones. Though it has been going on seemingly forever, no one, no political lobby, no reform or revolution has changed this repulsive pattern and put an end to it. Nor is it even given sufficient attention by scholars, the media, religious institutions, the Department of Justice, etc.
History offers uncounted examples and proves it overwhelmingly. Stalin attained the top political position and held it for many years in spite of having robbed in his younger years a bank and engaged in other criminal acts which ordinary people would not do. Hitler, early in his career, attempted to overthrow the government, was jailed, engaged in lots of dastardly deeds and threatened many but still attained the top position. Mussolini got expelled from the socialist party of his youth, collected lots of discontents, initiated vigorously a new party and spread the notion of fascism, a term derived from fascio, the symbol of concentrated power carried in front of Ancient Roman Emperors.
A morally upright person could not compete in politics with these three dictators.
Though it might offend many of us who revere Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy, even a cursory debunking and demythologizing of their positive images would reveal very questionable and shady personal backgrounds, too. Again, a morally upright person would not have done what these three did.
Churchill, a nicotine addict and alcoholic, whose moral sense — according to Charles de Gaulle, the French general who knew Churchill quite well — was “beclouded by his alcohol.” In fact, Churchill’s violent temper — he suffered from manic depression — maltreated his own family so severely that of four children, two died of alcoholism, one died by suicide and only one lived a relatively normal life.
Beyond that, Churchill was an aristocrat, a racist, a sometime anti-Semite, a militarist and thorough naval enthusiast and a raving imperialist who personally plunged a dagger into the chest of a hapless African who, no doubt, was just hoping that the British imperialists would leave his country. He loved observing and experiencing wars and spent a long time in India where he — in his own words — lived better than Europe’s royalties. According to his museum in Fulton, Mo., he worked only five months out of the year and played polo and was able to satiate his hedonism and ego for most of the year among many friends and servants.
Similar to Churchill, FDR also had a privileged family background, was also addicted to nicotine and alcohol, in fact so much so that Dwight D. Eisenhower was shocked when he visited him in the White House and found him totally inebriated. Ike vowed never to visit him again.
It is no surprise that Churchill, FDR and Stalin at Yalta in February of 1945 had a drug and alcohol — mostly vodka — induced eight- to nine-hour long party in which Churchill and FDR rewarded Stalin with Eastern Europe and its many millions of suffering people. The worst of the three became the chief beneficiary of World War II. As irony would have it, Churchill, within a short time thereafter in ’46 at Fulton, Mo., gave his famous “Iron Curtain” speech and denounced his old colleague. The proto-roots for the Cold War were getting off the ground.
But after some years, a young and handsome JFK emerges whose youth and speeches promised a brighter future for a new generation. His image and actions persuaded many who lived through the post-WW II era and the agonies of the Cold War. Benefiting from the first televised election events, he entered the White House within an aura of impressive optimism and hope. And, to be sure, his supporters can point to some positive and admirable achievements, such as resolving the Cuban Missile Crisis, creating the Peace Corps, the first nuclear weapons treaty, the pledge to send a man to the moon, etc.
Nevertheless, behind the overwhelming image and widespread adulation, there were highly questionable and immoral and costly acts. His family fortune, presumably, was gained through bootlegging. Some scholars accuse him of serialized adultery, cavorting with Marilyn Monroe and boosting massively Eisenhower’s 400 advisers in Vietnam to 17,000 which was a major step leading to the horrible disaster of the Vietnam War.
All in all, in the final analysis, shady backgrounds characterize far, far too many top pols and this holds true of members of Congress, too, so one can easily verify through various sources. It all leaves us with the crucial issue to elect competent, morally upright and sincere politicians whose ethics and background are beyond question. But where are the voters who will do this?
Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.