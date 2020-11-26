There’s an excellent chance that I may contract the coronavirus. After all, I am a retiree in my 70s with underlying health conditions. Plus, I associate with an aging population that doesn’t always conform to wearing masks and social distancing.
Fortunately, I have several things working for me. First, I tend to be more proactive, than reactive. I also usually listen to medical experts who know what they’re talking about. And, in so doing, try to follow the suggested protocol coming out of the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Dr. Fauci.
It, therefore, really floored me that both the Iowa governor and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors waited until November of 2020 — eight months after COVID-19 really became a problem to institute important safeguards to protect peoples’ lives!
Oh, yes, many claimed those restrictions would infringe on their personal rights and would be hard to enforce. Just remember, I have rights too! Plus, it’s up to businesses and other individuals to speak up if they feel uncomfortable in a situation.
I’ll also admit, there were a few times I was reminded to pull up my mask. Unlike many, however, I wasn’t offended or disrespectful of the person making the request, since I knew I was in the wrong. (Besides, if we really plan to defeat this enemy, we all need to work together!)
Actually, had both government entities acted sooner, the number of positive cases and deaths in the area would have significantly been much less!