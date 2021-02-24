Since 2003, I have been working on historic restoration projects with Susan Farber.
Although the TH cites “broad and deep knowledge of city issues including historical context” as John Pregler’s strengths, I would much rather see a “wealth of business acumen” in making City Council decisions. Those are Farber’s strengths.
I am a small-business owner, as is my daughter, and Susan understands our daily lives and the issues we confront trying to operate successfully. She knows how to market a business, how to hire and engage employees, how to create a great product, and is the walking definition of customer service. Additionally, she understands how city government can influence profit margins.
Who better than an owner of a restaurant to understand how the pandemic has affected their business and its employees and customers?
Susan’s resume is exactly why she is the best choice for the Ward 1 Council Seat!