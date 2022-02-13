Too many families are struggling with the need to access quality child care.
The Y in this community and other Y’s across the state remain committed to providing the highest quality of child care for Iowa’s families which will allow parents to work and go to school. The Y is proud to be a partner in finding solutions to Iowa’s growing child care and workforce shortage issues. By working together with the Iowa Legislature we can find common sense solutions to improve access to child care services.
We ask the Legislature to pass two important bills that will help improve access to child care in our community. They are currently considering legislation that would allow child care centers to hire 16- and 17-year old students to assist with older children in our facilities. This would allow us to take care of more kids after school when care is needed most.
The Legislature is also considering a bill that will increase the ratio of the number of 2-year-old children who can be served per adult. The Y supports increasing the ratios. This will not diminish the level or quality of care we provide. We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality of child care in this community, and that will never change. We ask the Legislature to give us this flexibility so we can better meet the needs of our community.
The author is executive director of child care and social services at the Dubuque Community Y.