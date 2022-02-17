In the primary on Tuesday, March 1, for Dubuque’s Ward 4 City Council seat, the best candidate is R.R.S. Stewart.
A lifelong resident of Dubuque, R.R.S. will bring strong interpersonal skills in representing our Ward 4. She will advocate for all residents in our area and will listen to the concerns of people of all ages and backgrounds. She will be careful with our hard-earned money while considering the city’s budget. And since she is good at analyzing information, she will investigate before reaching conclusions about budget and non-budget issues.
R.R.S. is living a life of service to her fellow citizens, currently as vice-chair of the Dubuque Community Police Relations Committee/Dubuque Community City Relations Committee and chair of the Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission. In the past, she has also served on the Human Rights Commission and the Transit Advisory Board.
R.R.S.’s community involvement includes serving as treasurer for Dubuque Branch NAACP, advocating for immigrants and refugees, social justice co-chair for St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and tech support for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque.
I have known R.R.S. since she was a small child and have always been impressed with her empathetic concern for others, her intelligence and her work ethic. I urge my fellow residents of Ward 4 to vote for R.R.S. Stewart for City Council on March 1. She will be a strong voice for our ward.