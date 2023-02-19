“The office of the county recorder was created by the first Legislative Assembly of the Territory of Iowa in 1839. In 1857, the law provided that Recorders should maintain the books for town lots and other real estate and set fees for recording deeds and mortgages. In 1860, the law was revised, and the recorder also acted as the Treasurer of the county. The duties were separated in 1864.”
I am writing this article to the residents of Dubuque County that I served for 22 years as county recorder.
There is talk about circulating a petition to combine the recorder’s office and the auditor’s office. I feel strongly that the recorder’s office deserves the full attention of an independently elected official to oversee it and plan strategically for critical aspects of its future. Every real estate transaction that takes place in the county starts in the recorder’s office. Documenting and keeping the chain of title in real estate is a legal responsibility at the heart of the business of the recorder’s office. A typographical error could change the legal description of a property and ultimately make a transfer of property troublesome.
At a recent work session, our county auditor seemed eager to convince the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors of evidence of significant savings if the offices were combined. I believe he’s wrong about that. If that were true, why have only two counties opted to combine the offices since 1864? As many as eight have studied the option; the vast majority clearly did not locate savings or increased efficiencies.
In my 22 years, I fought hard to keep access to records local so the public can come to the office and walk away with the document in hand or go online to gather land records. This might seem like a minuscule issue, but to accomplish this, I had to check daily with the Iowa Legislature, when in session, to follow any new bill that might impede the access to records. This was not required of me by the code, but as the recorder I felt an obligation to keep access to records in Dubuque County.
I agree with those who feel government needs to be more lean, responsive and cost effective. But simply reducing the number of elected positions might not get you there. What you will lose is an independent, energetic and highly accountable elected recorder to oversee your boat, snowmobile and ATV/ORV titles and registrations, your family’s birth, death and marriage records and documentation on the chain of title to your real property. These things are far too important to bundle into an already extremely busy auditor’s duties of voter registration, elections and financial oversight.
Having a full slate of local officials — and keeping them accountable every step of the way — is your best guarantee of a government that is fiscally conservative yet innovative, reasonable yet visionary and always ready and able to promote the best our counties have to offer.
I urge you to not sign this petition and maintain the structure of government that has served us so well in Dubuque County.
The author held the position of Dubuque County recorder for 22 years until her retirement in 2014. She was an executive board member and held the position of Legislative liaison for the Iowa County Recorders Association for 15 years. She was the sixth district president for eight years and was an active member of the National Property Records Industry Association.
