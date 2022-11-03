The Biden Administration is destroying our country.
Inflation has surged to 8.3%, the highest in 40 years causing increased prices on all household goods and services.
Crime is up 30% in cities run by Democrat alongside liberal judges mayors and city councils.
Schools are indoctrinating our youth with racism, sexual deviance and destruction of family values.
The Justice Department and FBI are targeting conservative political opponents and parents at school board meetings.
The Biden family corruption is being covered up.
Yet the most unforgiveable Biden Administration failure is not defending our country’s sovereign borders! Some 5.3 million illegals have entered our cities along with deadly drugs like Fetanyl and others.
Thousands of illegals Biden allowed to come into our communities in the dead of night without notice, yet amazingly none to Democratic strongholds. Why? Perhaps future votes? When the affected communities became overwhelmed and dispensed a fraction back to Democratic hallowed communities, they rebelled with lawsuits and brought in the National Guard in spite of their claims to be sanctuary cities. Pretty contradictory, right?
I am simply appealing to citizens that recognize the dangers our country is facing and have had enough wokeness and chaos. If you are fed up with all time crime, school boards forcing ideology on our youth, corruption in our justice systems, all time high inflation and porous borders, please act.
Vote Democrats off local, state and federal seats! Save our country now!
