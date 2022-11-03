The Biden Administration is destroying our country.

  • Inflation has surged to 8.3%, the highest in 40 years causing increased prices on all household goods and services.
  • Crime is up 30% in cities run by Democrat alongside liberal judges mayors and city councils.
  • Schools are indoctrinating our youth with racism, sexual deviance and destruction of family values.
  • The Justice Department and FBI are targeting conservative political opponents and parents at school board meetings.
  • The Biden family corruption is being covered up.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.