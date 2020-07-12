I want to start off by saying that it is my opinion that we should all wear face coverings or masks when we are in public places and that we should do our best, as Americans, to lower the curve of the coronavirus.
In April, the CDC recommended that “Americans wear a face mask or covering in public places,” while practicing social distancing.
Most people I see on the street and on TV are not wearing masks, even though we have all been informed that they not only protect us, but others. Every day, there is a new video on Facebook of someone exhorting his or her right to freedom, sometimes engaging in violence against employees in stores like Costco that have a clear mandate that shoppers cover their faces.
Mask wearing has become a political issue in the U.S.
According to Chris Jackson, the senior vice president for Ipsos Public Affairs, the largest difference in mask wearing across all demographics — household income, race, gender, etc., is political party. The second week of June, 60% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans reported that they wear a mask when they go out.
This is not surprising. The president and members of his administration, like the vice president, have been seen and heard rejecting the mandate to wear masks throughout the pandemic. The president has actively encouraged attendees at his campaign events not to cover their faces, i.e. not to work to protect themselves or others. And Americans have gotten sick as a result.
But mask wearing isn’t a political issue, it is a health issue. It’s like wearing a condom to protect against sexually transmitted diseases or a seat belt to avoid flying face first through the glass windshield in a car accident. It is recommended to make sure people survive.
Coronavirus infection and death numbers are higher in the United States than in any other country. We have more than 3 million documented cases, a quarter of the world’s total cases and we account for a quarter of the world’s COVID-19 deaths. These numbers should motivate cooperation and compliance but, nope.
American behavior in the pandemic has emphasized the fact that Americans use politics to avoid upholding democratic values. Americans routinely evoke the right to “freedom” in order to ensure that freedom not be extended to everyone.
Americans deny racism and refuse to acknowledge the impact of slavery on the present. We won’t rein in police brutality. We are still lynching people. We don’t want to remove monuments that honor those who lost a domestic war. We don’t care about our abysmal treatment of Native Americans, past and present. We religiously support sexism and gender violence. We are comfortable doing nothing to ensure that the poor of any color be certain of adequate health care, and social services. Nobody cares that small-business relief under the CARES act didn’t get passed out fairly, which means communities we all live in lost money.
To add insult to these injuries, we have allowed voter suppression laws to proliferate nationwide. Such laws have the potential to reaffirm our current economic power and political structure by denying people the right to vote.
This state of affairs has got to stop. We must cooperatively wear masks, and we have to cooperatively work to make social norms, rules and regulations that protect ourselves and other Americans in our political lives.
If we don’t do this — engage in inclusive politics, wear masks in public during the pandemic, and social distance — we will all perish. And then none of us will be here to politic about anything.