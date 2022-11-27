In the early 1960s, as buildings and neighborhoods were crumbling in downtown Dubuque and as residents and businesses were fleeing west, well-meaning downtown businessmen and city leaders banded together to commission a plan where Federal Urban Renewal grants were used to demolish large swaths of downtown and start over.

By the end of the 1970s, over 16 square blocks of downtown were cleared resulting in the loss of over 130 buildings, most of them historically and architecturally significant.

Duane Hagerty is president and CEO of Heritage Works, a not-for-profit historic activation organization that unlocks Dubuque economic future by putting the past to work. Its efforts include financial tools for rehabs, workforce training and educational programs. Hagerty is a Bankston, Iowa, native with over 20 years of experience in the practice of law before moving to Dubuque to lead Heritage Works in 2015.

The Dubuque City Council and business leaders have a REAL creditability problem here. The current and last council have established a track record of voting against the Historic Preservation Commission and can always find a reason to tear down "in the name of progress." And it is clear the new generation of leaders in the Butler family and at C&B don't care about Dubuque as much as they do the bottom line. With this city's talent and their money, we can save the KC building and create a modern daycare center with tax-payer's help to feed C&B's bottom line.

