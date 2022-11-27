In the early 1960s, as buildings and neighborhoods were crumbling in downtown Dubuque and as residents and businesses were fleeing west, well-meaning downtown businessmen and city leaders banded together to commission a plan where Federal Urban Renewal grants were used to demolish large swaths of downtown and start over.
By the end of the 1970s, over 16 square blocks of downtown were cleared resulting in the loss of over 130 buildings, most of them historically and architecturally significant.
Many of the lots cleared during urban renewal are still vacant to this day. They are enduring voids that impede economic development.
Early historic preservation advocates saw the damage that these demolitions were inflicting and spurred efforts to save buildings from demolition. They then created the foundation for our existing historic preservation ordinances to protect these rare and durable assets.
Our historic preservation ordinances contain a process that protects and prevents demolition of buildings in historic districts and conservation districts until there has been a review of historic significance and economic feasibility.
As Dubuque emerged from the trials of the 1980s, the community realized that its wealth of existing historic buildings attracts visitors and tourism to Dubuque. They attract a creative class who want to live here and people who yearn for authenticity. Our uniqueness is invaluable. Historic buildings and neighborhoods were early incubators of economic revitalization.
Then, in the early 2000s, like someone who finds a dusty, long-forgotten piece of antique furniture in their grandma’s attic, downtown business owners and property owners began to find beautiful historic buildings behind layers of paint or hidden behind fading metal siding. The veil of blight was lifted from buildings like the Town Clock Building, the Julien Hotel, the Grand Opera House and the former Walsh Stores building.
Property owners and developers discovered substantial financial incentives like the Federal Historic Tax Credit, and the State Historic Tax Credit were available to assist them in funding. These early projects became a model others could follow that has led to the successful transformation of over 60 historic rehabilitation projects investing over $350 million into downtown Dubuque, bringing over $66 million in Federal funding and $75 million in State of Iowa funding to Dubuque. They create hundreds of jobs, add to the local property tax base and catalyze hundreds of millions of dollars of additional rehabs and new investment.
Our historic assets still exist because of the strength of our historic preservation ordinances. Without them, buildings could have been torn down at will. We continue to find these jewels in the rough and we continue to repurpose them. With each successful project, our uniqueness and value is enhanced.
Cottingham & Butler’s objective of bringing childcare to its employees and others downtown is an undeniably positive amenity for Dubuque and something that should be supported. There was never any question that Heritage Works would enthusiastically support childcare on that site, whether in a repurposed building or a new building. But it doesn’t have to be an “either/or” choice.
At Heritage Works, when we look at a project like Cottingham & Butler’s child care center plan, we follow a tried-and-true planning process that examines their goals, and the assets available to accomplish those goals.
With our experience and the experience of our partners, we see many assets that the existing KC Hall building would contribute to C&B’s goals of having a first-class child care center. The location is prime. The building is in solid structural condition. The building has a mostly open, flexible floor plan on all floors. Bricked-in windows can be opened, flooding the interior with natural light for the children learn and play in. It could be a beautifully rehabbed building.
From a practical standpoint, demolition of a structurally sound building would be a waste of resources unless it absolutely did not fit C&B’s purposes. This should be a critically important consideration given that the project is funded with $3 million from federal and state taxpayer money. We urged continuing engagement because we wanted to finish that discovery process.
Heritage Works advocates for a process of engagement that has served Dubuque well over the last 30 years in protecting our valuable historic assets and then encouraging innovative reuse projects. Historic activation has never conflicted with economic or business development. Just the opposite. It has been a major driver of development and an enhancement of this unique place we’re proud to call home.
Duane Hagerty is president and CEO of Heritage Works, a not-for-profit historic activation organization that unlocks Dubuque economic future by putting the past to work. Its efforts include financial tools for rehabs, workforce training and educational programs. Hagerty is a Bankston, Iowa, native with over 20 years of experience in the practice of law before moving to Dubuque to lead Heritage Works in 2015.
The Dubuque City Council and business leaders have a REAL creditability problem here. The current and last council have established a track record of voting against the Historic Preservation Commission and can always find a reason to tear down "in the name of progress." And it is clear the new generation of leaders in the Butler family and at C&B don't care about Dubuque as much as they do the bottom line. With this city's talent and their money, we can save the KC building and create a modern daycare center with tax-payer's help to feed C&B's bottom line.
Log In
