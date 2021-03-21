It’s easy to imagine a community that honors its people enough to make voting as simple and accessible as possible. It’s easy to imagine, because I used to think that I lived in the one country on earth that valued the right to vote more than anything.
I learned, of course, about many examples in U.S. history when laws intentionally prevented many people from voting due to race, class or gender. “Those days are behind us,” was the message I received.
Now in Iowa and elsewhere, however, states are passing laws that make it harder for people to vote. Those who support such laws say they are trying to reduce voter fraud, but the only fraud is that voter fraud is a real problem.
Our recent elections were conducted with amazing integrity and accuracy, both across the country and in Iowa. This happened through the great efforts of elected officials, public employees, and volunteers from both parties.
We can continue to live our American values about the right to vote by letting our elected officials know that we want increased rather than decreased access to voting. We can also support the John Lewis Voting Advancement Act, which honors and builds on what is best about our American right to vote. Our community is worth it.