So, who do you believe anymore? I’ve also noticed that if you flood the airwaves with one particular viewpoint or another, while spreading biased information, you can have a captive audience eat out of the palm of your hand!
CNN, for example, only has good things to say about Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, since they seemingly can do nothing wrong! All the while, they have very little — if anything, constructive to say about Donald Trump, the Republican Party — even Russia!
Then again, if you listen to the Fox network, they say CNN and the Democrats have it all wrong! That’s because, it’s the Republicans who have the right answers! Plus, to prove it, they have documented every blunder Democrats have made! (The result — a divided country!)
You can also probably guess, we Americans are trying to be a shining example for others by spreading our form of government around the world! The only thing is, with all the murders, crime and corruption happening daily in this country, how is that setting a good example?
Yet, that’s exactly what Communist countries like Russia and China love to hear! After all, their goal is to one day rule the earth! Therefore, with all the infighting taking place in this country, they can point out all the shortcomings of a Democratic form of government — especially, with all the chaos and rioting!
No, if we expect to once more be respected around the world, we need to first clean up our own act!