Light a candle rather than curse the darkness. Congress passed a stimulus package to send Americans $600 payments with the expressed purpose of helping people who are struggling to meet basic living expenses as a result of the COVID pandemic.
For the large majority of Americans who were managing to get along without it, this payment is “extra” money. For those of us who don’t need this money to get along, why not donate it to someone who really does? If you don’t know someone in that category, consider donating it to an organization doing outreach to, and assisting the needy, such as Resources Unite, St. Vincent de Paul or outreach programs at your church. If all or most of the people who don’t need this money would donate it to those who do, imagine how many truly needy people would be helped.