Gov. Reynolds is touting the $100 million investment in water quality and infrastructure in Iowa, funded by federal American Rescue Plan dollars, voted against by Rep. Hinson and Sen. Ernst. Curiously, she brags about signing into law SF 512, which was supposed to address Iowa’s notoriously poor water quality. But that bill sets no measurable water quality metrics, doesn’t specify what will be funded, and weirdly, measures success only by the amount of money spent, rather than by any improvement in our water. SF 512 is funded from the General Fund, where it has to compete with other funding and is likely to be an unfunded orphan. SF 512 is a dud, and nothing to brag about.
This is typical for Republicans. They obstruct everything, their only goals returning to power and “owning” the Democrats. Assuming we are stupid, they then happily brag about funding that they voted against. Republicans did nothing about our crumbling infrastructure, our poor water quality, and the rapidly escalating effects of climate change. They are willing to cheat and destroy our democracy to continue to do nothing useful. Rather, they are intent upon stripping rights and opportunities from all who are not White, male, wealthy and Christian.
Kudos to the Democrats who are forced to work around this to get things done to improve our lives.
Finally, maybe Gov. Reynolds could spend the federal COVID funding she received for Iowa on … well, on us, the citizens of Iowa? Looks like she owes us at least $450,000.