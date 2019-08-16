Why build a Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line that is not needed? Under Wisconsin Statute 196.491, the proposed facilities must satisfy the reasonable needs of the public for an adequate supply of electric energy.
American Transmission Co. has not met the criteria for this statute. It has not proven need in Wisconsin for the electricity it claims
Cardinal-Hickory Creek will transmit. ATC has failed to account for data that shows electric magnetic fields are dangerous to children’s and adults’ health.
ATC has not proven that Cardinal-Hickory Creek will not harm our air, water, land and Driftless Area. ATC has not shown that the line will not produce more pollution than it offsets, causing more global warming.
ATC has not proven that charging ratepayers an enormous fee for the next 40 years, using antiquated 1990s macro-grid technology, is more beneficial than micro-grids (micro-grids are used by the military) and non-transmission alternatives.
ATC has not shown how scaring away tourists with giant transmission lines that cause loss of state and business money, causing devaluation of property, tearing many farms and century-old family farms in two, ruining southern Wisconsin’s landscape of the Driftless Area, killing animal and plant species of the Driftless Area, destroying the ecosystem and the environment, and lowering our economy, introducing foreign investors and investors outside of Wisconsin making them millions of dollars over this project is more beneficial than other alternatives.