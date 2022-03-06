On March 3, I read an op-ed in the TH by school-choice advocate Alissa Corfman stating that a school voucher bill will benefit ALL Iowa students. She failed, however, to provide any concrete information suggesting this bill is anything other than an effort to politically divide us and pull money away from public schools.
In her piece, Ms. Corfman shares that this bill would “free up space in public schools, spend taxpayer dollars more efficiently and offer options to Iowa’s underserved population and foster healthy competition between local schools” — but she failed to offer any facts or data to back up her comments. With no disrespect, Ms. Corfman, when was the last time you were inside a public school building?
In Dubuque, our teachers are superheroes who take the time to connect with every student to support their academic and social-emotional needs. The reality of public education is in stark contrast to your comment that “only students with the highest needs” get attention.
Our teachers do not pick-and-choose the students they serve. We serve ALL students, no matter their race, gender, socioeconomic status, ability and more. And, we do so proudly and without exception.
From serving high-achieving students to students facing significant challenges, our hard-working families depend on us more than ever to collaborate with them to educate their children. They depend on public schools to ensure their children receive not only the highest-quality education, but also a healthy meal, brain-health support, an increasing need for social-emotional programming, and so much more.
Instead of taking money away from an already-underfunded system, why not provide equitable funding so public school districts across Iowa can retain and recruit the best teachers to empower the future?
Why are legislators continuing to promote this radical idea of defunding the public school system through a voucher program masked as “school choice?”
Do parents really have a choice if there is no other option in their community? The answer to that question would be found in sharing what percentage of families have an option, especially in our state’s rural areas.
Perhaps most importantly, can you guarantee that no student would get denied access to a quality education under this bill, regardless of where they choose to attend? Would the “healthy competition” you reference mean that private schools would be held to the same accountability, transparency and regulatory standards as public schools — or is that too level of a playing field? Could you show us data on how this bill would close the opportunity gap between underserved communities or economically disadvantaged families?
Be honest to hard-working Iowans — school-choice vouchers do not benefit all Iowa students.
Let’s not continue to strip funding away from public education. Instead, let’s reimagine how we can make public education better for all and provide the actual resources to achieve that goal.