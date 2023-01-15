Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ “school choice” plan is back. And it’s worse than ever.

The proposal unveiled this past week further expands the Republican governor’s efforts to divert state money for public schools to help pay private school tuition after previous versions of the plan were rejected in the Iowa House of Representatives the past two years.

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.