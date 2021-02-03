I was discouraged to hear Gov. Kim Reynold promoting school vouchers for Iowa parents, which would allow some Iowa parents to have the option to use public funding for private education.
Let me be clear, I believe parents should be able to do what is best for their child(ren). I believe in Dubuque, we have great public and private school systems. Between the public and private schools there is a sense of collaboration versus competition. Both school systems are using the resources allocated to them to help educate our students and future workforce.
As an elected official for the public school system, I believe it is imperative that I make it known to our governor, our legislators and our Dubuque citizens that I oppose the school voucher bill moving through the Iowa Legislature. I disagree with using public funds for private education.
How will this bill help level the playing field between the rich, the middle class and poor student? How will this bill support students with disabilities, those eligible for English Language Learner (ELL) services or students who qualify for free and reduced lunch?
Instead of looking at ways to defund, we should be collaborating across the State of Iowa with public and private partnerships to increase women and racial minority students into STEM careers. We should be looking at ways to decrease the digital divide. More resources should be allocated to address brain health. And the list goes on.
Let’s not defund public education. Instead, let’s reimagine how we can make public education better for all.
In my most recent TH opinion piece, titled “Unify country, community, in name of Dr. King’s legacy,” I mentioned “now is the time for our national leadership, state leadership and local leadership to do what is right by prioritizing policies and programs that will eliminate racial disparities that overly burden the most marginalized in society.”
How will this policy help recruit and retain teachers in Iowa, especially men and teachers of color? How could this policy help reduce classroom size?
Many elected officials may shy away from the conversation on race, but I will not. How will school vouchers help eliminate disparities between our black and brown students and our white students? Should that not be a goal from both Republican and Democratic state legislators?
I believe we need leaders who are not making decisions for a party, but are instead making the best decision for all people. Instead of defunding public education, let’s increase resources to all families to prepare for a global economy. Let’s also increase wages for teachers so more teachers want to move to Iowa to teach and raise a family if they choose.
Malcolm X once said “the future belongs to those who prepare for it today.” Remember our students in both rural and urban districts are competing in a global economy and studies shows that we are falling behind in preparing our students compared to other developing countries.
The ongoing pandemic shows us more than ever that public schools matter. They matter for hard-working parents who depend on public education for childcare, academics support, social and emotional support, healthy meals, and technology.
I encourage all parents to reach out to their local legislators to and oppose bill SSB 1065.