I read a Nov. 23 article regarding the upcoming closure of Hillcrest facilities in nine counties, including Dubuque, which will impact several individuals who currently or could potentially reside in these facilities.
For example, this could have impacted my 25-year-old brother, who had previously lived in a Hillcrest facility. My brother is one of many individuals who has a strong family support system who advocates for him. Sadly, there are even more individuals who reside within the community of Hillcrest facilities who do not have a strong support system, and rely on the staff to advocate for them.
I worry for not only my brother’s future but for those who will now be without a safe space to live. I know that in Dubuque, our homeless shelter is frequently at capacity; especially during the cold months. I worry that these individuals will end up incarcerated, which is the last place they should be.
How can we come together as a community, a county, a state to advocate for those who aren’t capable of advocating for themselves? Rather than posting comments and sharing posts on social media, I urge you to pick up the phone. Call your mayor, your governor, your congresswoman.
There are so many people in our community alone who will suffer with the continued lack of mental health support. Let’s work as a community to help those who aren’t able to help themselves.