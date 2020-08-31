Thank you, Dubuque, for mandating masks in public places. As seniors, we have been housebound for almost six months! Friends and various home delivery services have provided our daily needs. And we do get outside for our daily walk.
Unfortunately Bellevue doesn’t have a mask mandate and most folks here don’t mask up. It’s heartbreaking that the no-mask folks have no compassion for seniors and other compromised people, including children and veterans — I guess they’ll have to live with that. But now we can finally patronize the businesses in Dubuque that so badly need help.