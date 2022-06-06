My brother called and left a message. I understand for him, and it’s true for me, our father’s parenting skills and his harsh philosophy are ever present. The stories we’re careful about telling, the true business of hell and war, are powerful reminders of what suffering is and can be. We understand, too, how greatness may be conceived.
The stories begin to grow almost fantastic as we age, as if they cannot have been. This is the story of that man who calls in the dark, who scowls when you succeed, who wants more from you, who imitates the conditions of the gulag and who whispers that you must never quit.
He was a member of that group of Rangers President Reagan spoke of, the boys of Pointe du Hoc. These men scaled the cliffs in France on D-Day to take out the enemy guns. They were told these would be the mightiest guns ever seen and the fire would pour down on them, but they climbed.
“When one Ranger fell, another would take his place,” Reagan said. “These are the champions who helped free a continent.”
In life, after war, in a workaday world, our father came home from the Union Stock Yards in Chicago each night at 5:45. He said hello, picked up a thick, pure, honey colored glass filled with alcohol, lit a Camel and began to spit tobacco from his lip.
“The dinner table was a war,” is what my brother said and now, in the recall, I remember that a war replayed for us till, well, it always will. Yet the love shone. We felt that too.
“My dad was a Ranger, captain in charge at Dachau,” Hank told the writing class at Northwestern.
Here I must offer the larger lens about this story. Fred Trenkle was one of the first to cross the Rhine River in Germany in WWII. He led a battalion, swimming, dodging, rallying his soldiers to march headlong into the belly of the beast, looking straight at the never before seen hound from hell. Hitler’s Germany reveled in the unspeakable. Dad was there to reclaim humanity.
My brother and I relived it, believed it and felt it. Whatever war’s emotion contains, whatever a man internalizes, and too the silence of denial as if there are no feelings, we were a part of the contagion.
When I was 7, I fell into a barbed fence. I hung on the steel crossed wire by my bicep till quickly tearing free. My father trucked me to the doctor. Twenty-five stitches into my arm without anesthesia. I remember now only that they were two old war vets, thinking they were on a battlefield, leaving me with the lesson of toughness.
After that, whatever the pain, anywhere in my life, I didn’t make a sound. When the left leg was almost torn off in a head-on accident at 21, when I was revived after dying on the operating table, one lesson: Be quiet.
On her death bed, my mother made it plain, days from her death, “And he rewarded you with a silver dollar. Oh God ... 7 years old ...”
Neither my brother nor father blinked. We knew.
“I told the story about Dachau,” Hank said.
“In class, I told about how he was in charge. The commander of Dachau demanded to be treated with the accords of war. He was an arrogant man who had tortured and destroyed everyone, including children. Dad placed him in front of the men as they walked to town. They kicked him for each step he took, someone from behind kicked him.”
“He said the bodies were stacked like cordwood,” I said, repeating some of our shared emotion about this man who lived as hero and villain, to us.
The camp at Dachau was the first concentration camp built by Nazi Germany. Our father and his Rangers and the allies there wrought it down. My brother and I were raised with that will, good or bad, consequence or direction.
Sometimes, dad seemed to be there, on the fringes of war, staring at a breach of protocol, screaming at the soldiers to keep moving, to stay the course. We were a part of his dream and we lived through those places as much as if we had been there. In this emotional life, within a stilled mind, my brother and I, made into soldiers. We were trained by the Rhine River they crossed, at the beaches at Normandy, at Dachau.
We knew that only our father could tell the devil to go out and hang himself. We knew, too, that he loved us.
In our phone conversation, after I said something about our shared experience with this Ranger father we loved, he said that I was a philosopher. In these times, I understand our training, ready to take the place of the other.
It’s not unusual that we are both very happy men. We learned how to scale the cliffs in life, how to keep going, how to control the pain that we are heir to. He always said to keep the faith. I think that has made the difference.
Now nearing crossroads, closing in on mortality, I think we understand what our father wanted for us — to stand up to the winds, to see greater meanings, to give it all, and to never stop caring.
We have freedom and honor. And through our father, I think we made the good fight, we ran the good race and held with everything, to the good name our father gave to us, as fathers have given to their sons since time began.
