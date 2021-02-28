I appreciate the Telegraph Herald supporting local businesses in the area. We all need to support our local small businesses. I appreciated seeing the article about Tri-State Pool and Spa in the Sunday, Feb. 14, paper. It has been a pleasure to watch that business prosper.
I would like to add a little clarity. Tri-State Pool and Spa is not just owned and started by Luke Tigges. His wife, Brooke Simon-Tigges, has been by his side the whole time. She was with him when the two of them decided to start this business, even though they had four children at home. Brooke spent countless hours cleaning and fixing up the shop on Sinsinawa Avenue. She is also the one who is at the shop on a regular basis.
Brooke continues to work full-time at Tri-State Pool and Spa, making it the profitable small business that it is. As with most small businesses, it takes a village — not just one person.
Luke does the pool installations, which is definitely the “heavy lifting” of the business. However, Brooke is the face of the business, taking care of clients on a daily basis. She also does all the scheduling of the maintenance of their contracted hot tubs which “keeps the lights on”!
Again, I thank the TH for supporting all of our small businesses.