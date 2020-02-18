Three years ago, when I was brand new to the role of executive editor, I thought it might be a good idea to make a change on the comics page. You know, freshen it up a bit.
A salesman I had met with suggested a new strip that was getting some traction, “Breaking Cat News.” I gave it a tryout in the TH, telling readers about it in my column and substituting the newbie for another one I thought wasn’t particularly popular and asking for feedback.
And boy, did I get feedback.
I received 106 emails, six handwritten letters, maybe a half-dozen Tweets, four or five phone calls and a handful of in-person critiques — including the woman who flagged me down in the Phoenix airport.
Of those, there were some fans of “Breaking Cat News.” Five, to be exact.
Although I suspect there were a few duplicates in the mix, the feedback was about 124-5 in favor of keeping the strip I suggested pulling ... or pretty much anything besides “Breaking Cat News.”
Lesson learned. I haven’t touched the comics since.
Until now.
But don’t freak out — this one can’t be helped. Norm Feuti is ending his run drawing “Retail.” This is the last week for “Retail” in the TH because it won’t be available anymore.
I will offer for your consideration two options.
“Macanudo” will run for one week beginning Monday, Feb. 24, then “Between Friends” will run the following week.
Readers can check them out and drop me an email with your preference (or flag me down if you see me at an airport).
Here’s the sales pitch on the two of them:
“Macanudo” — Join a world of wonderment as it spills from the inkwell of the singularly imaginative Liniers. Macanudo overflows with characters as varied as they are endearing.
“Between Friends” — Between Friends zeroes in on the nitty-gritty details of the lives of three 50-something women friends. Witty and personal, sometimes poignant and candid, this slice-of-life strip celebrates women-of-almost-a-certain-age in all their irreverent glory.
Can you guess which one I prefer? Actually, I polled a half-dozen newsroom comics readers, and the group was exactly split between the two.
I welcome your feedback on this decision, as I have learned (the hard way) just how much some readers love the comics page.
HI, HI, HEY! THE ARMY’S ON ITS WAYThe TH has for years proudly hosted military band concerts in Dubuque, and next month we welcome the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus.
The concert, sponsored by the TH along with Dupaco Community Credit Union, will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road.
Tickets to the free concert are available at TelegraphHerald.com/ArmyFieldBand with a limit of four per person.
Doors open to ticket holders at 6:45 p.m. Ticket holders are requested to be seated by 7:15 p.m. Seating for those without tickets starts at 7:20 p.m. as space allows.
Get your tickets now — they’re going fast.