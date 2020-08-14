Pope Francis said, “racism is a pro-life issue.”
Immigrants’ lives matter. Separating immigrant children from their parents matters. Black lives matter. Babies’ lives matter. Families matter. Freedom of religion matters
Hungry people’s lives matter. Farmers lives and markets for their crops and livestock matter.
Health care matters. Masks matter. Health care workers and care givers matter.
Our good police force matters. Our soldiers and veterans matter.
Pope Francis said climate change matters: “Climate change is real, and it’s getting worse. Human beings are a major contributor to climate change. Climate change disproportionately affects the poor. We can and must make things better. Individuals can help, but politicians must lead the charge.”
Banning assault weapons matters. Voting matters. Truth matters. Education and teachers and students matter. Jobs and fair wages matter. LGBT rights matter. A free press matters. NATO matters. United Nations matters.
Our fragile democracy matters.
The evils of the White supremacist movement matters. Nationalism that cares only about our country with no concern for the world must change.
Republicans are NOT evil. Democrats are NOT evil.
Unity and not division can be achieved with love and kindness, we can all do our part. America matters, and we are all part of America. God bless America, God bless our world.