Looks like Mother Nature heard this is Sunshine Week and is ready to celebrate with us. Let’s hear it for open access to government!
This is a week designated to remind citizens that government transparency makes for better government and is something we all have a right to. After all, it’s our government. Let’s shine the lights and see what’s happening.
While access to government documents is the right of every citizen, it is often newspapers that lead the way in demanding that the statements made and actions taken by public officials be accessible. Journalists take the role of community watchdog seriously, and hold government to account.
At least in these United States, that’s how it works. When you’re counting the blessings of being a U.S. citizen, think of this: Less than 10% of the world’s population lives in a culture with a level of freedom of the press regarded as good or even satisfactory, according to Reporters Without Borders. That’s down from 13% just five years ago.
As Americans, our press freedom allows us to file Freedom of Information Act requests when government officials are not complying with transparency laws the way they should be. A FOIA request can force officials to do what they are required by law to do: Release public documents and information for public view.
At the TH, we typically file FOIAs on several stories per year. Through FOIA requests, we have learned the details of alleged misconduct of elected officials, the circumstances of the firing or suspension of public employees, details on officials’ decision-making processes and data on local crime. Many of those requests resulted in news stories that brought to light information of significant public interest.
Last May we filed FOIAs for a story to track federal pandemic aid in the tri-state area. Our reporting showed that more than $1.5 billion in federal relief funding had been allocated to individuals, businesses, organizations, governments and more in 10 local counties in the year following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Of course, government compliance is not necessarily always timely. In the summer of 2020, when Test Iowa sites were popping up all over the state, a TH reporter FOIA’d the state for emails pertaining to questions regarding Dubuque’s Test Iowa site. A response came, telling us how many emails would be involved in the FOIA (1,900) and the cost we would incur for requiring someone to track down those emails and send them to us (about $800.) That response came 14 months later in December of 2021. Not a good example of sunshine.
At the state and national level, FOIA requests have revealed hidden sexual harassment complaints, exorbitant spending by public officials, abuse at nursing homes and persistently long waiting times at veterans clinics.
Much good comes from public scrutiny; that’s why government access is the law of the land.
Journalists aren’t the only ones who understand how vital transparency is to democracy. Politicians understand it, too — the good ones, anyway. Consider these words from Iowa’s senior U.S. senator, Chuck Grassley:
“As an Iowa farmer, I know that without sunshine there cannot be growth, and both corn and democracy thrive in the light.”
I couldn’t agree with Grassley more.
Happy Sunshine Week. And here’s hoping it’s not just in a metaphorical sense.