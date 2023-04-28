In the spring, when temperatures rise in Chicago, so does crime. And when crime spikes in Chicago, we feel it in other parts of the state, too, including here in Northwest Illinois.

When the Cook County State’s Attorney chooses not to press charges or hold offenders when crimes occur, most are back on the street within hours of an arrest. Many go on to commit new crimes, and they don’t limit those crimes to Chicago. We have seen an uptick in crime in this area, and I believe it is a direct result of Cook County’s soft-on-crime policies.

Chesney was elected to the 45th Senate District for the State of Illinois in 2022. He previously served as state representative for the 89th District for the State of Illinois. Prior to serving in the Illinois General Assembly, he served as alderman at large for the City of Freeport.

