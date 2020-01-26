As a progressive Democrat and Iowa voter, I am horrified at what I see as a possible outcome of the Democratic primary.
To me, it is almost as if the Republican Party is directing the issues that are being discussed: A $30 trillion Medicare for all plan, ending all private health insurance, open borders, reparations, college loan payoffs and now medical bill payoffs.
What’s next, paying off payday loans, mortgages, or maybe even free ponies for everyone?
Many Democrats are playing into the hands of the Republican Party by being so focused on what is right and not understanding that the most important issue in this election is defeating a president who is clearly unstable, inspires violence, thumbs his nose at the Constitution and lies as easily as he breathes.
The people who feel passionately about progressive issues are, ironically, actually hurting the causes they feel deeply about when they support the Democratic candidate who best exemplifies their particular thoughts on the “important issues” of the primary.
It is not relevant or important who has the best health care proposal, the most innovative ideas for making college affordable, or the most effective plan for addressing climate change — all candidates have ideas that are far more effective, fair and equitable than the Trump administration.
The only issue that is important in this presidential election is whether or not a candidate’s views are so extreme that those views will make them unelectable and set back all progressive issues, possibly for generations.
If either Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren is the Democratic nominee, they will almost certainly lose 40 states and maybe even more. This is not because their ideas are bad. It is because those ideas make the candidate who proposes them unelectable.
To those Democrats who are rigidly supporting the candidate “who most closely aligns with my issues”, here is a message from the Ghost of Elections Past: You may not remember how honest and progressive George McGovern and Walter Mondale were. I remember. I also remember that the country wasn’t ready for their messages, and they each lost 49 states.
Democrats must approach this election keeping in mind the voters the polling data says they have, not the voters they think they have or wish to have.
If you are a Democrat who is inclined to vote for the candidate in the Democratic primary who more closely aligns with your issues, and you think this is more important than nominating a candidate who is the most capable of defeating President Trump in the 2020 election, please watch a Trump rally for an entire hour.
These rallies are so bizarre and disturbing that if the videos had been shown in 2012, very few people would have believed that these were actual Americans cheering on the ludicrous rantings of a very disturbed man who was the real President of the United States. If asked, most would have thought these were scenes from a movie about a future dystopian society where voters have embraced anti-intellectualism, have no intellectual curiosity or social responsibility, and have absolutely no idea about the concepts of justice and truth.
Picture Bernie Sanders’ speech to the country the night of the election when it has become clear that Donald Trump will be president for the next four years and ask yourself the following question: “Was it worth having the ‘pure’ candidate if the end result is having four more years of Trump’s destructive policies and erratic behavior?”
The most important issue in this primary is so obvious that many in my party are looking past it.