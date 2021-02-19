Sometimes it’s not a question of what resources are available, but whether those in need of the services know about them. In Dubuque, how businesses and organizations are meeting the needs of a diverse community has been something of a well-kept secret.
A new edition of the Dubuque Community Resource Guide now lists local places meeting diverse needs. Published through a partnership between Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and funded through John Deere Foundation, the guide can be found in English and Spanish at https://bit.ly/2OeHqXQ. Plans to add a version in Marshallese make it even more appealing.
The guide contains listings of community organizations, grocery options, hair and cosmetic businesses, health services and other resources for people from diverse backgrounds.
That’s a great idea because equity and inclusion mean helping connect people and resources so Dubuque isn’t just a place where you have to know somebody to get the assistance you need.
A pat on the back to the collaborators who are bringing this effort to life. A tangible guide to help diverse populations navigate the community is a great step toward inclusivity.
What better time than Black History Month to redouble efforts to tell the stories of the Black community from its earliest roots in the Dubuque area. A project that the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission plans to take on would do just that.
The African American Reconnaissance Survey would examine and catalog the history and influence of African American residents in neighborhoods in Dubuque.
Dubuque history has largely been told through the lens of White people. We know a great deal about fur traders and lead miners and not all that much about what it was like to grow up as a person of color in Dubuque decades ago. How fascinating it would be to learn about the influence that African Americans have had on local neighborhoods and how their experiences here led to increases and decreases of the Black population in Dubuque.
Preserving local history means more than just caring for buildings and landmarks. Kudos to commission members for recognizing that and embarking on an effort to better understand Dubuque’s racial history.
The future keeps getting brighter at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, which will become home to a $3.4 million solar array capable of producing 17% of the campus’s electrical needs.
The 2.4-megawatt solar array will be constructed in Memorial Park and will make the university the sixth-highest on-site producer of renewable energy among higher education institutions in the nation.
That’s an exciting endeavor for a school that has stepped up its commitment to being a leader in sustainability and renewable energy use.
What’s even better? It’s a project driven by students. In 2018, more than 300 UW-P students signed a petition asking the university to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030. A year later, in a student referendum, more than 82% of students agreed with moving toward this goal. This array is one of several projects the university is advancing in response to this student demand.
That it will save taxpayer dollars and impact Platteville for years to come is an added bonus. Congratulations to Chancellor Dennis Shields and the UW-P community for bringing about this innovation.