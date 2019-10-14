The Illinois community of East Dubuque appears to have a love-hate relationship with its regulations and reputation.
References to its “Sin City” history — strip clubs, illegal slot machines and Prohibition-era bootlegging and speakeasies — have rankled civic leaders and many city officials, who note, correctly, that there is more to East Dubuque than that.
However, East Dubuque holds fast to at least one element of that legacy — allowing four bars, holders of Class B licenses, to stay open until 3:30 a.m. Some city leaders made a couple of bids to require all bars to close at 2 a.m. — currently, some must close at 1:30 a.m. — but those efforts crumbled. In a non-binding referendum nine years ago, voters opposed it; and bar owners claim that without those extra 90 minutes or so (during which many patrons come across from Iowa and Wisconsin, where closing times are as late as 2 and 2:30 a.m., respectively), they will have to lay off lots of employees and possibly go under entirely.
And so it was not a huge surprise last week when the East Dubuque City Council opted to reject the recommendation of the city manager and police chief, whose department is strapped dealing with the early-morning incidents in the area, to have all the bars close at 2 a.m. The motion didn’t even receive a second at the council table.
What was a bit surprising was the strong reaction of Mayor Kirk VanOstrand. He not only said he is ashamed of the council but, noting the unsolved fatal shooting in the district about 2:45 a.m. last April, he likened the decision to a vote “for crime, violence and murders for the citizens of East Dubuque.”
While it seems that little good ever takes place between 2 and 3:30 a.m. anywhere, the mayor’s criticism is over the top. The council maintained the status quo on a longstanding ordinance allowing late hours in the bars; that is not tantamount to an
endorsement of murder.
Ironically, the mayor himself was involved in a physical altercation that started in an East Dubuque bar. However, the July dust-up occurred hours before the 2-3:30 a.m. period at issue
Closing time for the bars is the decision of East Dubuque leaders. When their priorities change, they will change the hours. In the meantime, they have no cause to complain about the impact on their police department, the public or the community’s image.
Iowa Republicans were falling all over themselves the other day, thanking President Donald Trump for — of all things — keeping his word.
After multiple campaign-stump statements about his support for farmers and year-round production of ethanol, while his own Environmental Protection Agency was handing out exemptions to refineries as if they were Halloween candy, the president has, at last, locked in ethanol’s place among renewable fuel standards.
Under the deal, where these waivers are granted, other refineries must make up the shortfall to meet a national production standard.
Sen. Joni Ernst, who said she had multiple communications with the president over this, said she is “just so thankful” to the administration “for upholding their promise.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds likewise expressed thanks and said, “The president clearly heard us when we said 15 billion gallons (of ethanol) means 15 billion gallons, and this deal proves it.”
In his statement, Sen. Chuck Grassley said, “President Trump listened to the concerns of farmers and biofuels producers and delivered on their behalf.”
Jeff Kaufmann, chair of the state Republican Party, stated, “This is yet another example of the president keeping his promises, and he has proven time and again rural Americans will not be left behind under his leadership.”
We get it. The president’s political allies are going to shower him with thanks and praise. It’s politics. It’s prudent. It’s “Iowa nice.”
Over the years it took to get this issue fixed, because of the EPA’s waivers, farmers in Iowa and other corn-producing states suffered financially. That represents money they won’t recover.
So, before anyone goes overboard with their praise, remember that what Trump did was address an ongoing problem — an injustice, really — occurring on his own watch.
No one would praise an arsonist for putting out the fire, and likewise thanks to Trump should be kept in perspective.
Columbus Day, at least officially in Dubuque, is no more.
Today is Indigenous Peoples Day.
By City Council action, Dubuque has joined the list of cities and states that have scratched the observance honoring Christopher Columbus and — as Americans who get that day off are wont to give up a holiday — replaced it with a day honoring Native Americans, who, ironically, suffered at the hands of the once-revered explorer (among others).
It is impossible to ever make up for the injustices inflicted upon Native Americans over the centuries — and some are occurring yet today. But withdrawing recognition of Columbus in favor of the people who lived in America first is a symbolic start.