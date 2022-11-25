RURAL AMERICA — Driving north on the wide, hissing highway east of here I noted what looked to be a beautiful, snow-covered mountain range to the east. I had to look twice. It was a sky-blue day, with the exception of the “mountains,” I’ve been on trains approaching the Alps in Austria and this is what it looked and felt like, except that in this case it was low clouds on the horizon. I’m no climatologist, however it appeared the clouds were picking up moisture from the big river that runs south to New Orleans. It would have been perfect if the “Allegretto” movement from Beethoven’s “7th Symphony” was murmuring in the background while a cluster of cumulus clouds made itself known to me.

Instead, my car speakers were blasting out a group called Pentatonix doing what they do, singing acapella. They were singing a song that was new to me and it was absolutely stunning. Later when I looked it up, I was reminded of how far out the mainstream I am when it comes to popular culture. The song was “Let It Go” from the movie “Frozen,” a tune virtually everyone in the world, except me, knows well.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who

resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

