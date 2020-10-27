Catholic leaders should be clear about what the Church defends.
Creating confusion about its teaching weakens its effectiveness in influencing a culture that
is more and more violent and divided. Since the Didache, a document from the first century, the Catholic Church has been fighting abortion. It has never wavered in this issue.
Rev. Robert Beck’s article “Banish the need or banish the deed” is scandalous. He presents himself as a Catholic priest while espousing ideology contrary to the official, authoritative teaching of the Catechism of the Catholic Church that teaches every abortion is a “moral evil” and “gravely contrary to moral law” (CCC 2271).
Rev. Beck presents the typical issues used to deflect the need for a direct, total, and unequivocal condemnation of abortion, those who perform it, and the politicians that promote and sanction it.
He centers on the personhood of the fetus instead of the life in
the womb, turning a very simple reality into an ambiguous philosophical conundrum. The only issue is whether life in the womb
is human or not. If it is a human life, then it should be fully protected under the right to life enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.
Science is unambiguous in affirming human life starting at conception. According to the study Balancing Abortion Rights and Fetal Rights: A Mixed Methods Mediation of the U.S. Abortion Debate, a survey of 5,577 scientists found that 96% affirm that human life starts at conception.
Rev. Beck also affirms that no one is pro-abortion. He should read Valerie Tarico’s 2016 article, “Why I Am Pro-Abortion, Not Just Pro-Choice.” Also, Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood herself, in “The Pivot of Civilization” (1922) remarks, “We are paying for, and even submitting to, the dictates of an ever-increasing, unceasingly spawning class of human beings who never should have been born at all.”
Finally, Father Beck affirms that abortion is primarily an economic issue. That is a common theme in modern thought. Marxism reduced all social realities to economic issues. Marx was also an advocate for using any means to correct injustices, including and even favoring violence. The Christian position is always non-violence: the non-violence of adoption versus the violent life-ending abortion.
Abortion is about ending human life. That is what science tells us. That is the reality. Speaking about anything else regarding abortion is only done to bring confusion to this very basic reality for political reasons. Ultimately for power. Christians, especially pastors, need to support what is true, not what is easy and popular.
Father Beck does not represent the Catholic Church’s position on this issue. The Catechism does. It condemns abortion and any direct or indirect support of abortion unequivocally when it says, “It is the official teaching of the church. Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense. The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life” (CCC 2272).
In a post-Christian culture, it’s more important than ever for Christians to defend the ideas Christ died for instead of the latest cultural fads that lead to more suffering for the weak and vulnerable. Christ, like Socrates, lived and died defending the truth. Publishing misleading articles about basic Church teaching does not honor His memory or His sacrifice.