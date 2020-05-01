I’m tired of the blame game about cruising safety:
Actually I’m quite confident that cruise lines take very good care of their passengers and crew. Hopefully the passengers will behave better!
On one voyage I asked a man if he had read the sign about not filling personal water bottles. He said that he didn’t. It was posted right in front of him. Then he jammed a second bottle over the spout and filled it. He was a surgeon.
I’m a retired physician. I’m board certified in Occupational Medicine, Aerospace Medicine and executive medicine. It is NOT the crew that is the problem. Rant over ...