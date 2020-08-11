It is a shame what is happening to our law enforcement officials across America. The liberal progressive Democrats who govern most of our large cities should be rejected at the polls and replaced with people that can muster some common sense into the fray. If elected, Joe Biden said he would become the most progressive president in history. That alone should give everyone pause.
On a related matter, there was a Black man named Bernell Trammell, who was shot in cold blood on a Milwaukee street during the daytime. His crime was standing with a “Vote for Trump” sign. (This story was first reported on Fox News.) I guess it didn’t fit the narrative on all the other main stream media outlets.
Everyone knows George Floyd and what happened to him, but there have been thousands of other Black men, women and children who have been shot in America in past years. According to FBI statistics, the vast majority, about 85%, were shot by other Blacks. This seems to go unnoticed by Black Lives Matter. Why isn’t this a priority for them? Perhaps they should call themselves CBLM, Certain Black Lives Matter.
On an end note, the solidarity fists mural in Dubuque would be so much more unifying if those clenched firsts were holding hands. Some how we must all reach across to find common ground in order to move toward a solution that will respect all.