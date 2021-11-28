Early Christians pooled their resources (Book of Acts, Matthew, etc.) and distributed those resources equally. A proto socialist order was born.
The rich, the poor, were all in it together, a real team effort. Not all rich made the cut, you know, the camel through the eye of the needle thing. Later, monastic life through the middle ages saw Christian socialism at its peak.
Not all was hunky-dory. When Emperor Constantine flipped the Roman empire to Christianity in AD 312, the merger of the two cultures affected both, and Christianity was compromised and took on a more hierarchical Roman form. Still, the idea of the rich helping and working side-by-side with the poor is today a central tenet of true Christianity.
Today, there are many Christian Socialist political parties around the world. What would a Christian Socialist in America look like today? Maybe like those in Iceland or Wales?
Some, who claim to be Christians today, are rather too much enthralled by the Old Testament, like the Ten Commandments, etc. Reminder: Moses was not a Christian. The real socialist message does not surface in the Old Testament, but is clearly obvious in the New Testament. Read all about it.
Today, the socialist mantra is, “From each according to his abilities; to each according to his needs.” How is this different from the New Testament?
Can’t get your head around the Christian-Socialist connection? Then how about Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers” motto, “One for all; all for one.”