where we stand Dubuque’s past history with HUD should have taught the city not to change the rental assistance parameters without the federal agency’s approval.
City of Dubuque staff must tread carefully in revamping the community’s housing assistance policy. Seemingly similar changes to that policy got the community in hot water a decade ago with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over discrimination concerns.
City Council members this past week voted, 6-1, to approve a city staff proposal to include a new residency preference policy that would give priority to Dubuque residents who apply for the city’s housing choice voucher program over people who live elsewhere. Through the housing choice voucher program, the federal government subsidizes a portion of housing costs for residents with low incomes or disabilities. The program is administered locally by the city, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides most of its funding.
While giving preference to Dubuque residents might sound like a positive change that could result in more vouchers actually being put to use, there’s a dangerous precedent here.
In late 2009, the city made changes to its voucher system, reducing the size of its rental subsidy program from 1,060 to 900 vouchers. City officials informed HUD in advance. At the time, the agency expressed concern but did not throw up a stop sign.
Then, a little more than three years later, HUD released a scathing report in which HUD said changes in the voucher program effectively eliminated a large number of Black applicants from contention.
After that followed years of bureaucratic red tape and HUD withholding federal dollars for programming as the city struggled to address the need for rental assistance. It was a black eye and a headache the city would not want to repeat.
It was concern about this very issue — backlash from HUD — that prompted City Council Member David Resnick to cast the lone vote against moving forward with the change.
Even more importantly, why would the city consider repeating what was deemed to be a discriminatory practice? It doesn’t sound like something HUD would go along with.
Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said HUD officials talked in June with local leaders about this current change to the program, though no officials with the HUD office have followed up with the city to expressly give their approval.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald last week, HUD officials wrote in a statement that they were “not aware of any regional staff recommending that the (Dubuque) housing authority implement a residency preference,” though the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity and the city “discussed several questions regarding the authority’s proposed residency preference in late June 2022.”
That response doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.
While we believe that Dubuque officials are in a far better position than Washington bureaucrats to know how to run the local rental assistance program, the issues raised by HUD a decade ago remain concerns. How will reinstituting a residency requirement result in a different outcome than it did back then? Why would HUD approve of parameters it found untenable and discriminatory 10 years ago?
Dubuque housing officials must closely examine the likely outcomes of such a change and the impact it would have on people of color applying for vouchers. And the city must make deliberate efforts to get HUD’s approval before implementing changes.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
