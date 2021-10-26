This month has been a busy one in the newsroom with city and school board elections in Iowa now just a week away.
Nearly every reporter pitched in to interview candidates in various races in our area communities and to cover candidate forums. That’s a lot of conversations and dozens of stories.
We think providing background on candidates is a critical piece of community journalism. In many cases, citizens don’t have other resources to rely on that can explain where candidates stand on local issues.
In the at-large Dubuque City Council and mayoral races, the work started even earlier as we introduced all the candidates to readers before the Oct. 5 primary.
Additionally, for the Dubuque City Council, mayor and Dubuque Community School Board races, the TH Editorial Board also held virtual meetings with the candidates and provided editorial endorsements in those races.
I believe this effort is also a unique community resource. I’ve been a member of the Editorial Board for nearly 30 years, and I’ve talked with hundreds of candidates — nearly every person who has run for public office in Dubuque.
When our board spends the better part of an hour in weighty conversation with a candidate, we are able to get a decent sense of their strengths and priorities. This year, for the first time, we included the video of those interviews so readers are free to watch for themselves and draw their own conclusions.
For readers who might have missed some of our elections previews, here’s a rundown on what we have published. Did you miss one of these stories? They all still can be found at TelegraphHerald.com.
Dubuque City Council
At-large — Wednesday, Sept. 15, Page 1A; candidate forum, Wednesday, Oct. 13, Page 1A.
Ward 3 — Saturday Oct. 9, Page 5A; candidate forum, Wednesday, Oct. 13, Page 1A.
Dubuque mayor — Sunday, Sept. 12, Page 1A; candidate forum, Tuesday Oct. 12, 1A; mayor’s forum, Thursday Oct. 21, Page 2A.
Dubuque Community School Board
Nancy Bradley, Jake Eilders — Wednesday Oct. 13, Page 5A; Katie Jones, Cynthia Mueller — Thursday, Oct. 14, Page 5A; Anderson Sainci — Thursday, Oct. 14, Page 6A; Dereka Williams Robinson, Whitney Sanger — Friday, Oct. 15, Page 5A; candidate forum, Thursday, Oct. 21, Page 1A.
Dubuque County conservation bond issue — Friday, Oct. 22, Page 1A.
Asbury City Council — Monday, Oct. 25, Page 5A.
Bellevue City Council — Monday, Oct. 18, Page 5A.
Cascade City Council — Sunday, Oct. 24, Page 9A.
Cascade mayor — Saturday, Oct. 23, Page 5A.
Dyersville City Council — Saturday, Oct. 16, Page 5A.
Dyersville mayor — Sunday, Oct. 17, Page 6A.
Manchester mayor — Monday, Oct. 11, Page 6A.
Maquoketa City Council, mayor — Friday, Oct. 22, Page 5A.
Western Dubuque County Community School Board District 3 — Monday, Oct. 11, Page 5A.
Letters to the editor regarding the Nov. 2 election continue to come in, but the cut-off day is nearing. Letters must be in by 5 p.m. Thursday to be considered for publication prior to Election Day.
