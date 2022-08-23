After reading the biased, factually flawed editorial by Adrienne Jones, I’m thankful that this left-wing dogmatist no longer pollutes the minds of students at U of Dubuque or UW-Platteville. Typically, she accuses Republicans of everything Democrats are doing.
It is Democratic leaders who continue to manipulate the political process as they destroy our Constitutional Republic by:
A plan to pack the Supreme Court with liberal judges who disdain our Constitution.
Eliminating the Electoral College and the Senate’s age-old path to compromise — the filibuster.
A plan to give statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to guarantee a Democrat majority.
The weaponization of the Justice Department against Republicans while ignoring other provable corruption.
Creating an open border that floods the USA with illegal immigrants, allows human trafficking, and enriches Mexican cartels by the distribution of fentanyl that killed 108,000 citizens in 2021.
Failure to pass a budget or provide oversight of the DOS & DOJ.
Failure to remove agency heads who violate their oaths or fail dramatically.
Calling the urban riots of 2021 “peaceful protests” and failure to discipline those who incite violence against SCOTUS..
Endorsing “restorative justice” and “no cash bail.”
Hiring by race and gender above talent and experience.
Creating a new kind of authoritarianism, masked by Orwellian newspeak.
Closing down thousands of small businesses while selectively allowing major corporations to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miss Jones’ beliefs are inspired by a political party that is now more Socialist and authoritarian than Democrat.
