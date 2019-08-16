In their assumed leadership positions, how can Senators Ernst and Grassley reconcile their silence from Senate leader McConnell?
This time of horrific carnage should demand of all leaders an immediate focus on representative democracy and a serious discussion of potential solutions to problems we all know exist and can be solved.
Shame on leader McConnell for hiding in his Kentucky hideaway and going dark, and shame on our Iowa senators for their silence, and for no call to return to D.C. actually. Do something.
Are they so willing to sell their political souls for someone who intentionally blocks opportunities for meaningful solutions?
I am sick of our elected politicians who seem more interested in their re-elections and raising money than actually being defined as bipartisan.