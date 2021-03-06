All people should be treated fairly and equally. That’s why it’s shocking to realize that it is still legal under current laws for someone to be fired, denied housing, denied service and discriminated against simply because they’re gay or transgender.
Our nation’s civil rights laws protect people on the basis of race, color, national origin, and in most cases, sex, disability, and religion. But federal law does not explicitly provide non-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation or gender identity. This is why the Equality Act is such an important piece of legislation. Nearly two-thirds of LGBTQ Americans report having experienced discrimination.
Not even the halls of Congress are free from hatred and bigotry. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, posted an anti-
transgender sign outside of her office, directly across the hall from another lawmaker who has a transgender child.
The Equality Act has bipartisan support — 70% of Americans — which includes Democrats, Republicans and Independents. The bill will ensure future administrations fully enforce non-discrimination laws and updates civil rights laws to strengthen protections for everyone.
The Equality Act passed the house without the votes of Iowa’s Republican representatives. All three voted against the Equality Act. Representative Hinson justified her vote by saying it threatens religious liberty. Sadly, instead of standing up for ALL, especially those being discriminated against, Hinson is choosing to stand by those who discriminate like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.