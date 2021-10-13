I don’t envy the Dubuque Community School Board in having to decide whether to make face coverings mandatory again. While I tend toward masking, I’m willing to listen to all sides of the argument.
At the same time, not all arguments are equally valid, and I found it disturbing to read in the Oct. 5 Telegraph Herald that School Board President Tami Ryan claims the Center for Disease Control has become politicized. No, the CDC is not politicized: it makes recommendations based on the evolving science related to the pandemic. Rather, certain factions of the public have politicized the CDC recommendations, which Ryan seems to be doing herself.
Furthermore, her demeaning statement that the issue is about forcing people to wear masks “for the comfort of other people” shows a complete misunderstanding of the purpose of masking. It’s not about the “comfort” of anyone, mask-wearer or the unmasked. It’s about stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which is now increasingly harming young people.
Required masking may or may not be the best approach to the current situation. I urge that we all exercise patience, civility and a willingness to cooperate no matter where the school board lands on the issue. But School Board President Tami Ryan should set a good example and stick to science in making her arguments.