Dave is an effective leader ... This letter is in support of Dave Baker for Dubuque County supervisor. We have worked with Dave on many occasions over the past four years serving on various boards and committees and have found him to be thoughtful and thorough in his examination of the facts. He rarely misses a meeting and is not afraid to ask the hard questions. Most importantly, his focus has always been for the benefit of the people of Dubuque County and it has been a pleasure to serve with him.
Dave’s opponent may be a fine and capable person, but Dave is a known quantity and we would urge you to support him in the upcoming election.
Written on behalf of Delaware County Supervisors Pete Buschmann, Jeff Madlom and Shirley Helmrichs.