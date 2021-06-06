Mayor Buol, Councilmen Jones and Resnick, you were there. Tell us how this lawsuit happened, and are you going to fix it? The story of the Dubuque Police Department’s highest-ranking female officer suing the police chief and city on the grounds of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation published in the Telegraph Herald June 5-6, 2019. With leadership comes responsibility, and the taxpayers deserve answers.
If you don’t know how to stop this, we should ask the state or federal government. Discrimination isn’t funny and can get expensive for the taxpayers if the City of Dubuque is responsible. We all know the outcome, so now two years after the fact, the council has to act.
I hope they remember they are not voting for themselves, but for the people who trusted them to look out for us, the taxpayers. They either condone sexual harassment and discrimination or not. To put their heads in the sand and do nothing is to condone. This is a big deal, and as leaders, you set the tone not only for city employees but the city itself. You cannot fix this with a water, sewer and garbage rate increase. And if this behavior continues, I believe there will be a property tax increase coming.
Remember on “Line 78” of the lawsuit “(Dubuque Human Rights) Director (Kelly) Larson said (Capt. Abby) Simon would not believe how many other female city employees had come to her complaining about sex discrimination.” This might be the first of many lawsuits.