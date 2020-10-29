Some questions if you still haven’t decided how to vote. Are you bothered by the way George Floyd was killed? Were you bothered by the endless protests which sometimes resulted in violence? Consider this: In spite of the U.S. House of Representatives presenting bills for police reform, the Senate and President Trump have still done nothing. If you vote in Wisconsin, the governor has presented reforms to the Legislature but they have done nothing.
Have you been at all suspicious of Trump after his comments “stand back and stand by” to the Proud Boys? How long has he been talking to them? Note that a suspected member of the Boogaloo Bois from Texas is now being charged with firing shots and participating in a riot in Minneapolis.