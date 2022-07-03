Forty years ago, the late Julien Simon, in his book “The Ultimate Resource,” counterintuitively posited that the earth’s physical resources should be considered unlimited. Directly responding to Malthusian doomsayers like Paul Ehrlich (“The Population Bomb”), he argued that human beings (the human mind — the ultimate resource) were the solution to physical scarcities and environmental problems because human beings and free markets create alternatives through innovation and technological progress. Key words here: innovation and free markets.
From the perspective of economics, the relative scarcity of a resource increases its price and, through free market processes and private property rights, creates incentives to find alternative methods and materials. Government regulations add cost and, whether intended or unintended, create artificial scarcity by making things less affordable to more and more people. That does not mean there should be no public regulation or environmental oversight, but such interference should be minimal and relevant.
Private space-related initiatives are in their infancy, yet government bureaucrats find it necessary to unearth reasons to justify their jobs through mind-numbing and irrelevant regulations and requirements forced on new space entrepreneurs. And still, despite bureaucratic meddling, these private companies are proving to be more efficient and much less costly than when the space program was administered and managed by public sector agencies.
A recent article, “Space X, Ocelots and the Mexican War,” in the Wall Street Journal illustrates the problem. The article’s title is gleaned from provisions in an FAA 40-page “environmental assessment” of SpaceX’s launch plans from its Boca Chica, Texas, facility. Federal bureaucratic proctologists analyzed potential environmental, historical, cultural, architectural and archaeological impacts from the facility and its proposed operations and concluded “the Proposed Action would not significantly affect the quality of the human environment.”
It seems, however, the agency needed to come up with some “mitigating” requirements (hoops to jump through) to give permission for the operation. Hence, stipulations requiring SpaceX to fund “interpretive signs” and prepare “a historical context report” of “events and activities of the Mexican War” that took place in the area, while extorting from the company annual $5,000 contributions to the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge Adopt-an-Ocelot Program and the TPWD Tackle Loaner Program to purchase fishing equipment.
It would be nice if this shakedown were an anomaly, but the reality of selfish-interest politics and big government means we will always pay more for everything we buy. Poor, ideologically driven public policies, and unnecessary and irrelevant red tape is no surprise to most private businesses and the cost of compliance is necessarily baked into the taxes you pay and into the price of everything you buy. Look no further than your last gas fill-up.
During the Age of Discovery, risky excursions into the unknown were sponsored by monarchies and wealthy aristocracies because they were the only ones holding the wealth. Today we have very smart, very wealthy free-market entrepreneurs (“Capitalists” who, by the way, became so by pleasing, serving and overall making things better for humanity) who are willing risk their own fortunes to “explore strange new worlds” and “boldly go where no man has gone before.”
We are on the cusp of virtually unlimited discovery about our universe. It would be a shame to bog it down under bureaucratic red tape or collectivist fantasies. Governments should incentivize entrepreneurial risk-taking through minimal taxation, ensure private property rights, promote competition, take advantage of lower costs for public ventures, but mostly and in all cases, just get out of the way.
