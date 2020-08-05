When Dubuque businessman Rod Blum held Iowa’s First District Congressional seat, the TH Editorial Board questioned the mailings sent out by his office, particularly during campaign season. The Republican consistently and proudly outspent his colleagues on constituent mass mailings, which bore a striking resemblance to campaign flyers.
Now nearly two years after defeating Blum, Democrat Abby Finkenauer has picked up where Blum left off, papering constituents with mailers that look an awful lot like campaign materials.
Perhaps it’s a page taken from the congressional handbook. Using taxpayer-funded mailings to promote incumbents is a bipartisan endeavor.
The most recent mailing from Finkenauer is headlined: “Working across the aisle to help all Iowans.” The congresswoman then goes into a list of her bipartisan achievements — more on that later.
The problem is less what a representative from northeast Iowa mails out but more that Congress has baked in a system that allows all 535 federal lawmakers to do it. There exists a Commission on Congressional Mailing Standards, where a representative of the Democrats and a representative of the Republicans must sign off on each mailing. Judging by the mailings that pass muster in Iowa’s First District, it seems pretty clear bipartisan back-scratching is the way that office works. The parties obviously mutually agree to look the other way. We won’t deny your mailings if you won’t deny ours.
Finkenauer’s most recent mailing, sent under the auspices of informing constituents of their representative’s activities, lists five claims with footnotes citing sources for verification — two of which are Finkenauer’s own press releases. If these mailings are meant to keep taxpayers informed, we should at least get official sources with specific bill numbers.
Looking more closely at Finkenauer’s claims, she suggests 80% of her votes have been “bipartisan” without defining what that means. Still, the four bulleted items on the mailer do not illustrate a broad array of bipartisan lawmaking.
The items highlighted include:
- “Introduced the CARING for Kids Act.” She did introduce the measure, which has four Democratic and one Republican co-sponsors. The bill was sent to committee, and no further action has been taken.
- “Voted to pass HR3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act.” Hardly a bipartisan endeavor: Two Republicans and zero Democrats crossed their party on this one.
- “Voted to pass the Disaster Relief Act.” If she’s referencing HR 2157, all the “no” votes on the bill came from the GOP.
- “Co-sponsored CREATES Act.” That’s true. The measure had 68 co-sponsors: 55 Democrats and 13 Republicans. So far, it has languished.
That’s not to say Finkenauer isn’t effective — as a freshman representative, and the second-youngest one at that, she’s unlikely to be shepherding landmark legislation to the president’s desk. And the idea of using mailers to promote content that doubles as campaign rhetoric isn’t something unique to Finkenauer. It’s simply how it is done in Washington.
Still, it’s outrageous that taxpayers foot the bill for this blatant electioneering. Problem is, those with the power to change the system are the very elected officials who benefit from it.