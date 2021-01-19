I find it interesting that the City Council spent nearly $75,000 on a study when a simple search would have found a well researched 2013 article from the Brookings Institution (https://www.brookings.edu/opinions/three-simple-rules-poor-teens-should-follow-to-join-the-middle-class/) that showed three rules to avoid poverty: finish high school, get a full-time job and wait until at least age 21 to get married and have children.
Research has shown that of American adults who followed these three simple rules, only about 2% were in poverty and nearly 75% had joined the middle class.
The “War on Poverty” began in 1964. Apparently more government intervention in schools, education and other areas of public and private life has not worked. When will our government base programs on results and not on intentions?